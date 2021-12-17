The Patriots will be without top running back Damien Harris against Indianapolis on Saturday night, after he was ruled out by the team on Friday.

That leaves rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, another of the team’s power runners, as the featured back against the Colts.

Harris, who leads the team with 754 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, suffered a hamstring injury against Buffalo during the Week 13 win over the Bills. After a bye, Harris practiced with the team this week, but in a limited capacity.

Earlier in the week, the Colts vowed to stop the Patriots’ run game, in order to force Mac Jones to beat them.

So most of their efforts will now be aimed toward shutting down Stevenson, who has been tough to bring down all season.

Playing in nine of the 13 games thus far, Stevenson has rushed for 429 yards on 100 carries. He’s scored three touchdowns.

“He’s a player that has gained a lot of trust and confidence from his teammates, certainly from the coaching staff, really in every area. Running game, the passing game, ball security, blitz pick-up, run reads, run techniques, so forth, using the blockers and understanding the blocking schemes,” Coach Bill Belichick said Thursday during a video call. “He just gets better every day he goes out on the field.”

Stevenson and Brandon Bolden are the only active backs at the moment. J.J. Taylor, meanwhile, has been on the COVID-19 reserve list since Nov. 30. Devine Ozigbo is on the practice squad, and will likely be promoted.

