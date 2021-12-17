Newly appointed Police Chief Mark Holmquist assumed his role with the Scarborough Police Department on Monday, Dec. 6. He replaces 22-year former Police Chief Robbie Moulton, who retired in July after a 44-year career with the town.

Holmquist comes to Scarborough from a longtime career with the Maine State Police, where he has worked since 1997. He held many State Police assignments, including evidence response team member, firearms instructor, certified leadership in police organizations (LPO) instructor, honor guard commander, commander of the major crimes unit, as well as others. Chief Holmquist most recently served as troop commander for Troop A out of Alfred.

Holmquist has also served in various capacities in the U.S. Army while serving on active duty and then continuing his career with the Maine Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves. Highlights of his 25-year military career include serving as a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, senior drill sergeant and retiring at the rank of first sergeant in the Army Reserves. Holmquist was mobilized to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for one year in 2011 as a senior drill sergeant, responsible for basic combat training for entry-level soldiers. He has a master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Southern New Hampshire University and has facilitated executive level organizational leadership training since 2015. In addition to his roles with the Maine State Police and Army Reserves, Holmquist has worked in a consultancy capacity to facilitate leadership training and employee growth to public and private organizations.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to lead the Scarborough Police Department given their established reputation of providing quality service to our community in a highly professional manner,” said Holmquist. “I am impressed by our officers’ commitment to excellence in every aspect of policing and our continued engagement with the citizens of Scarborough.”

The swearing-in ceremony for Holmquist was held on Dec. 8 and attended by town, police, and fire staff, town councilors, former Scarborough Police Chief Robbie Moulton, and Holmquist’s family, both in-person and virtually.

“Today is an exciting day as we turn the page to a new chapter in the history of the Scarborough Police Department,” said Fire Chief B. Michael Thurlow in his remarks at the ceremony. “I have every confidence that your impressive military experience, your State Police experience, the leadership qualities, will all serve you very well and help make you successful in this new and critically important role for our community.”

The Town of Scarborough began the police chief recruitment process in summer 2021 as former Chief Moulton retired after 44 years with the town.

“I was prepared to be deliberate in the recruitment process to ensure the next police chief would continue the fine work of former Chief Moulton,” said Scarborough Town Manager Tom Hall. “The department and the community deserve nothing less. I believe my patience has paid off, as Mark possesses all the skills necessary and exhibits the values and professionalism that are necessary to successfully lead a modern police agency.”

In his 24 years with the Maine State Police, Holmquist has displayed a high degree of professionalism and fostered a values-based culture within the team. He intends to take all he has learned from his experiences to help more people in his new position.

“My priority in this new role is to build upon the success Chief Moulton was able to achieve with his team while continuing to provide quality police services to our growing community,” Holmquist said.

Being active in the community is important to him, he said. Over the years, he has taught and coached in youth sports and supports the high school and other community-based programs. He has been married to his wife, Devra, for 21 years and has two children, a son attending college in Florida and a daughter, who attends Massabesic High School in their hometown of Waterboro. Holmquist also served as a committee chair for the Boy Scouts of America when his son was active in scouting. Along with spending time with his family, Holmquist is an avid runner and just completed his seventh marathon.

