The article in the Dec. 14 Press Herald (“The Lobster Trap: Protests and prayers,” Page A1) describes yet another government grab – on one hand. On the other hand, it also explains the necessity to reduce whale casualties because of fishing gear, etc.

The area that’s been closed is about one-sixtieth of the fishing grounds available to our lobstermen. Hardly a tragedy.

Also, they just got a huge chunk of money from Washington, on top of a 50-cent per-pound bonus of landed catch last year.

The lobster industry is iconic – a vocal minority. Let’s see an effort on the newspaper’s part to put it in perspective.

Davies Allan
Westport Island

