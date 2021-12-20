From my family to yours, I hope you are having a wonderful holiday season and have an opportunity to spend some quality time with friends and family. It is my granddaughter Evelyn’s first Christmas, and my family will be together to celebrate here in Maine. A white Christmas would be nice, although I’m not excited to be shoveling all too quickly.

I feel very fortunate to be living in Maine, as I know we’ll do our best to help others in any way we can. If you find yourself in a position to donate or give back this holiday season, consider a local food bank or fuel assistance fund to help those in need. Looking out for one another is one of the many traits that makes living in Maine so wonderful.

To find out more about donating to a local fuel fund, reach out to your town office for more information. Last month I shared some information about food banks in Acton, Kennebunk and Wells. This month, I want to share resources in more of our surrounding towns. These are busy times for our local pantries and other charitable organizations, and I encourage you all to donate your time or goods if you are able.

In North Berwick, the food pantry is located at 77 High St. and guided by Director Tayva Young, who can be contacted at 207-606-4581 for any additional information or to make donations. Donations are usually accepted on Mondays before or during the pantry’s hours of 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome to come and receive food.

If you live in Berwick, the South Berwick Community Food Pantry is nearby, located at 47 Ross St. in South Berwick. It is open Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the first and third Fridays of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. To make food donations, contact Dave Stansfield at [email protected] or Bridget Pote at 384-4324. For those looking to use the food pantry, they can contact Pote at the number just mentioned.

If you are in the Lebanon area, Acton Ecumenical Food Pantry is open the first Monday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. The pantry is located at 59 H Road in Acton. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can visit the “What’s up in Acton” Facebook page. If you are in need of assistance, including emergency assistance, you can call their 24/7 emergency phone number at 207-536-8709.

And remember, stay safe this holiday season. It’s obvious that COVID-19 still has a grip on us all. Please use caution as you are out and about running errands, shopping or traveling in general. It is anticipated that travel numbers will be high, with AAA predicting most travel taking place between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.

My wife and I cut our tree last Friday, but as I’m writing this, it still isn’t up yet, so I have a lot to do before my family arrives. I’m looking forward to our traditional meals starting Christmas Eve and continuing throughout Christmas Day with a big brunch and a late afternoon turkey dinner. It is especially nice this year to have everyone home, as well as a granddaughter to start spoiling.

Thank you for the opportunity you’ve given me to represent you in Augusta. The second Legislative session begins Jan. 5, and is scheduled to run through late April. Please do not hesitate to reach out should you need my assistance. You can send me an email [email protected] or reach me by phone at 207-590-9902.

If you want to stay even more up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, sign up for my newsletter at mainesenate.org. You can also find helpful winter resources that my office has compiled all in one place at www.mainesenate.org/2021-winter-resources. In the meantime, have a wonderful holiday season.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Acton, Kennebunk, Lebanon, Moody, North Berwick, Wells, West Lebanon and part of Berwick. He can be reached at [email protected]

