NEW YORK — YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.
YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.
During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries.
The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.
YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to affected customers.
