KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell to their growing COVID-19 list Tuesday that already included tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs also have Charvarius Ward on the list, which means two of their top three cornerbacks are in the league’s virus protocol, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Kyle Long, right tackle Lucas Niang and safety Armani Watts also were added to list on Tuesday.

Another receiver on an AFC contender tested positive as well when the Buffalo Bills placed wideout – and the team’s most vocal vaccine critic – Cole Beasley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving his status uncertain for a key showdown with first place in the AFC East on the line at New England on Sunday.

BROWNS: Cleveland got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They’re hoping for better on Myles Garrett.

Cleveland’s defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night’s 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked in the sideline medical tent before returning.

The 2020 All-Pro was clearly not himself in the final minutes and struggled just getting to the sideline.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting more information on Garrett, who has a career-high 15 sacks.