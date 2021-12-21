PORTLAND – Jacques Chazaud, 92, of Portland, died Friday Dec. 17 at his home. He was born in Paris, France Nov. 13, 1929, the son of Georges and Gertrude (Laun) Chazaud.Following his love for art and design, Jacques studied at E’cole des Beaux-Arts in Paris. He enlisted in the French Army and was stationed in Germany during the Occupation. After serving in Germany, Jacques emigrated to the United States with his parents and settled into his new life in the US. He was drafted into the American Army in 1952, and sent back to Germany where he was stationed in Hammelburg. He met his wife Lois, who was working for Army Special Services there. Returning to New York he and Lois were married in 1955. In New York, Jacques continued to pursue art at Parsons School of Design. Through connections there, he began a career in advertising but quickly transitioned to publishing; beginning a long career in, and love for, book design and calligraphy. Newly married and starting a family, he moved from Riverdale, New York to Crugers, New York. There they raised four children.As an award-winning book designer, Jacques semi-retired and he and Lois moved to South Portland, Maine in 1987. From his home in South Portland, Jacques continued working primarily as a cartographer which pleased him immensely as geography and maps were a passion for him. His reputation grew and he became renowned for his hand-drawn hand-lettered work, sought after by publishers and authors from around the world. His career spanned a total of sixty five years. He had a life-long love of his French homeland and all things French. A loving, kind, artistic, man, he loved having his family around him, good food, good wine and a good baguette. Mr. Chazaud is survived by his wife, Lois; his daughters, Jeanne Urban of Florida and Nicole Chazaud Telaar and her husband Thomas of New Hampshire; his sons, Henri Chazaud and his wife Kristen of California and Marc Chazaud and his wife Diana of California; and his grandchildren, Karl, Scott, and James Urban, Danielle and Maxime Chazaud. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 124 Cottage Road in South Portland, Wednesday Dec. 22 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family welcome.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Jacques’ memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his name to the Osher Map Library.Mail checks to:Osher Map Library at the University of Southern Maine314 Forest Ave,Portland, ME 04101″In Honor of Jacques Chazaud”﻿

