Free Christmas Eve dinner – Friday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings followed by a short church service at 6 p.m.

Free take-out Christmas dinner – Saturday, Dec. 25, noon-1 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton. Storm date is Dec. 26. Turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, stuffing, cranberry sauce and cookie. To place an order, call the church and leave a message at 929-3011.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 29, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: