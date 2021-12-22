I found a strong correlation between the Dec. 16 lead editorial (“Our View: More Maine venues should require vaccine proof”) and Christian Cotz’s commentary on First Amendment rights.
The First Amendment gave us the freedom of speech, but it did not give us the right to lie. You are not allowed to shout “fire” in a movie theater when there is no fire, you are not allowed to lie in a contract and you are not allowed to answer a question in court untruthfully.
Then-President Donald Trump lied when he called COVID “far less lethal” than influenza, and the damage he’s done to our country with this lie is unforgivable. He and his radical Republicans further seek to divide the country by maintaining the myth that vaccine mandates are unconstitutional. We are at war with COVID, and the success of our fight against the disease and restoring our economy requires that every American step up, be brave and take the vaccine.
Meanwhile, hospital ICUs are overrun with unvaccinated patients and Gov. Mills’ vaccine mandates are met with angry constitutional claims. Rather than endlessly debate whether an American’s right to be free includes the right to overrun hospitals with unvaccinated patients, another carrot and stick can be used to prod people to do their civic duty.
Since the hospitals and insurance companies ultimately are paying those ICU bills for unvaccinated patients, give vaccinated people a big discount in their insurance for a year. After six months, raise the rates on those who still refuse to get the vaccine.
Richard Hackel
Chebeague Island
