The Dec. 20 Press Herald ran a front-page story (“Winter high school sports fans return to face patchwork of COVID-19 rules”) with an accompanying photograph of fans at a Cape Elizabeth-Greely hockey game.
Approximately 35 teens appear in the photo, and nearly one-third of them are wearing their masks ineffectively – not covering their noses and/or mouths.
It’s simple: Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask (properly), and practice social distancing.
Deborah H. Gould
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Millions more Americans now have the right to vote in non-English languages
-
Editorials
Our View: Cutting tax credit will push millions of kids back into poverty
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Winter solstice lights up our world in more ways than one
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine needs Congress to pass Build Back Better
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Critic misinformed about role of Maine’s land trusts
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.