The Dec. 20 Press Herald ran a front-page story (“Winter high school sports fans return to face patchwork of COVID-19 rules”) with an accompanying photograph of fans at a Cape Elizabeth-Greely hockey game.

Approximately 35 teens appear in the photo, and nearly one-third of them are wearing their masks ineffectively – not covering their noses and/or mouths.

It’s simple: Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask (properly), and practice social distancing.

Deborah H. Gould

Brunswick

