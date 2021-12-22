In the Maine Legislature, we have made historic progress in 2021 to improve life for everyone in our state. However, many of the most pressing issues Mainers face cannot be solved on the state level, and that’s why we need Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act.

I was pleased to see that the U.S. House advanced the bill last month, but now it is time for the Senate to pass the measure. From child care and universal pre-K to major investments in health care and affordable housing, the bill will bring transformational relief to people across Maine, no matter their age, race, political opinions or ZIP code. What’s more, all of these initiatives will be paid for by ensuring that wealthy individuals and corporations pay their fair share. The Build Back Better Act will actually lower taxes for working families, putting more money into the pockets of everyday Mainers and stimulating our economy.

The bill’s economic benefits cannot be overstated – 17 Nobel Memorial Prize-winning economists said recently that the agenda will help ease inflation by making long-term investments and allowing more people to participate in the economy. On top of that, it will create good jobs in Maine by making major investments in combating climate change and developing green energy sources.

I know from my time in the Maine State House that meaningful change takes hard work and long hours negotiating, but I am confident that Congress will get this done.

Michelle Dunphy

Democratic state representative and Maine House majority leader

Old Town

