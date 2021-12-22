I was disappointed that you printed Jerome A. Collins’ Maine Voices column, “Land trusts’ practices raise unanswered questions,” in the Dec. 21 edition.

Mr. Collins is misinformed about the functions and purposes of Maine’s land trusts. He also neglects to mention the public services that they provide to both Mainers and visitors from outside, who pour millions of dollars into our economy that supports the tax base. Protected wildlands not only maintain biological diversity and wildlife habitat, but also provide mental and physical benefits to people, which has taken on new importance in recent times. Of course, it doesn’t come “free of charge.” What does?

Many land trusts, like Sebasticook Regional Land Trust, which I am involved with, pay taxes each year on all of our lands. Additionally, much preserved land like ours is kept in working forest and agriculture, which supports the economy and provides access to activities that are non-consumptive, as well as hunting and fishing.

Selfish attitudes like Mr. Collins’ do not represent the feelings of most residents who share the community spirit that makes Maine such a special place.

Tom Aversa

Unity

