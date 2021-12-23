Though I agree with the editorial board’s view that “Congress can’t quit in climate fight” (Our View, Dec. 21, Page A4), your subtitle is misleading. “One senator should not be able to stop legislation that’s so vital to our future” looks like you are criticizing the way our government works rather than highlighting that Republicans are missing in action.
Susan Collins and 49 other Republican senators are stopping climate legislation. Some of them even deny that climate change is real, which is a big lie – just as they deny Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Another “big lie.”
And Joe Manchin is not trying to kill the bill, despite his statement on TV. This is just one way the sausage is made. Of my 15 grandchildren, two then living in West Virginia were honored to serve as pages when Joe Manchin was governor there.
We who have watched Manchin know he has our country’s best interests at heart. Right now he has concerns about the cost of the bill and inflation. It was unfair to post Manchin’s purported coal investments without outing where the interests of Mitch McConnell or other of the many wealthy Republican senators might affect climate.
Judith Tydings
South Thomaston
