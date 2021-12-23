A sea change in attitude is long overdue in the residential real estate world. The current market with low inventory, high prices and high demand has only exacerbated the existing toxicity within the industry.

Bad behavior ranging from rude emails all the way to outright malfeasance has become tolerated and expected. This applies not only to real estate agents, but also to lenders, title companies, appraisers, buyers and sellers, etc.

The idea that a tight market gives license to these attitudes and behaviors is antiquated and wrong. Perhaps real estate agents have a shoulder chip as they fear fading into obsolescence in the age of Redfin, Trulia, RealtyTrac and Zillow, but that is no excuse.

Society is evolving and it’s time for the residential real estate world to catch up.

Joseph Lance

Westbrook

