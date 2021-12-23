A sea change in attitude is long overdue in the residential real estate world. The current market with low inventory, high prices and high demand has only exacerbated the existing toxicity within the industry.
Bad behavior ranging from rude emails all the way to outright malfeasance has become tolerated and expected. This applies not only to real estate agents, but also to lenders, title companies, appraisers, buyers and sellers, etc.
The idea that a tight market gives license to these attitudes and behaviors is antiquated and wrong. Perhaps real estate agents have a shoulder chip as they fear fading into obsolescence in the age of Redfin, Trulia, RealtyTrac and Zillow, but that is no excuse.
Society is evolving and it’s time for the residential real estate world to catch up.
Joseph Lance
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Ingwersen seeks Democratic nod for Senate District 32
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Area police officers graduate from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Grange no. 53 is going strong and focuses on community giving
-
Kennebunk Post
Letters to the Editor
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump can give by asking supporters to get vaccine, mask up
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.