OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Mrs. Catherine L. Lavigne, 69, of Old Orchard Beach passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Catherine was born Feb. 13, 1952 in Portland to the late Mr. Roland Berry and Mrs. Joy Avery Andrews.

Catherine was an insurance underwriter for Methot Insurance Agency in Biddeford. She also loved being around her family and especially her grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Stacy Kearns of Florida, Monika Lavigne of Biddeford, and Karlee Lavigne of Florida; grandchildren Jordyn Lavigne of Florida, Brooklyn Goff of Biddeford, Don Goff of Biddeford, Gavin Goff of Biddeford, Brady Fisk of Florida; great-granddaughter, Marli Lavigne; sisters Karen Jewell of Oxford, Christine Andrews of Gorham and Teri Sinclair of South China.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Guest Book