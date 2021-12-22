PORT CLYDE – Jay Moulton Balano, 78, (formerly of Wareham, Mass., and Glendale, Colo.) passed away on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta. He was born in Wareham, Mass. to the late Jasper and Elizabeth “Betty” Kelley Balano.

Jay leaves behind his three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff (Peg) of Falmouth, Jim (Kate) of Lady Lake, Fla. and Joel (Penny) Balano-Stott of Monmouth. He also leaves his four children, Judi of Wareham, Mass., Jonathan (Rebecca Barber) of Fairfield, Conn., Jeremey of Wareham, Mass. and Daniel (Avery) of Denver, Colo.; as well as grandchildren Shiobhan, TJ, Hannah, Abigail, Remy, Witt; great-grandson Rowan; and many nieces and nephews.

Jay grew up in Wareham, Mass., the oldest of four boys and attended local schools. He graduated from Wareham High School in 1961 and enlisted in the Army in 1962. He became fluent in German and was stationed in Germany, where he worked in the Military Police. After two tours of duty, he returned to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, N.Y.

After his time in the Army, Jay returned to Wareham with his wife Anna and children Judi, Jonathan, and Jeremey. He graduated in 1972 from Northeastern University School of Law Enforcement in Boston, as part of the first class to complete the new program. He was recruited immediately to work for the Quincy, Mass. Police Department.

Jay was a member of the Freemasons and The American Legion. Over time, he owned three small businesses: a tour boat (The Sasanoa) in Bath, The Ocean House hotel in Port Clyde, and The Print Stop in Denver. When living in Glendale, Colo. with wife Kelly and son Daniel, he served on the Glendale City Council. After moving back to Maine, Jay worked on the Monhegan Boat Line in Port Clyde and served on the Board of the St. George Water Company.

Jay’s engaging personality always lit up the room. He retained his sociability and good humor despite his slow decline from dementia. His circle of friends in Port Clyde helped him to live independently for as long as possible.

The family wants to thank the staff and nurses at both the Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale and the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta, for their kindness and compassionate care.

A memorial gathering for Jay will be held next summer.

A memorial gathering for Jay will be held next summer.

