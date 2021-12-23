A group of U.S. Marine Corps veterans provided the honor guard for an event held in conjunction with Wreaths Across America in Buxton. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Wreath ceremony honors local veterans

The presentation of wreaths honored each branch of military service. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Volunteers placed nearly 600 donated wreaths on veterans’ gravesites during the South Buxton Cemetery Association’s ceremony honoring veterans Dec. 18. An American flag flew high above the ceremony from a Buxton Fire Department ladder truck during the well-attended event.

South Buxton Cemetery Association honored its fallen military veterans during a well-attended wreath-laying ceremony. Robert Lowell / American Journal

The observance was held in conjunction with the national Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 20, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Norman Palmer of Bar Mills were to spend the Christmas weekend with relatives in Waltham, Massachusetts.

