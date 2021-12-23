Wreath ceremony honors local veterans

Volunteers placed nearly 600 donated wreaths on veterans’ gravesites during the South Buxton Cemetery Association’s ceremony honoring veterans Dec. 18. An American flag flew high above the ceremony from a Buxton Fire Department ladder truck during the well-attended event.

The observance was held in conjunction with the national Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 20, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Norman Palmer of Bar Mills were to spend the Christmas weekend with relatives in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: