BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger each scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to a 70-37 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday.

The Hoosiers (10-2) got off to a sluggish start during Sunday’s 67-57 victory over Western Michigan. They had no such issues with the Salukis, jumping to a 17-4 lead during a dominant first half.

“One thing we wanted to focus on was not coming out flat,” Holmes said. “We wanted to come out strong and keep our foot on the pedal for 40 minutes. I thought we did a great job doing that.”

Holmes, a former Gorham High star, went 8 for 12 from the field. She also had a team-high seven rebounds.

“We weren’t complacent and we improved from the Western Michigan game, which is what we wanted to see,” Holmes said. “I thought it was good intensity on both ends of the ball.”

Payton McCallister led Southern Illinois (5-5) with 10 points, but Makenzie Silvey was limited to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting. Silvey was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week after she averaged 21.7 points in three games last week.

FOOTBALL

GATOR BOWL: Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible.

The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan. 10 if the schools involved need additional time to prepare for the game.

The Gator Bowl will keep its scheduled date and 11 a.m. kickoff time on New Year’s Eve, meaning Rutgers will have less than a week to get ready to play one of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

“Better late than never,” read a tweet from the Rutgers football account. “The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING.”

Rutgers will be making its first bowl appearance since 2014, its first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

Texas A&M pulled out of the game in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 31 because of a lack of available players. The Aggies were having issues with COVID-19, plus they already had been depleted by injuries, opt-outs and players transferring.

NCAA rules allow teams with 5-7 records, such as Rutgers, to be bowl eligible if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the spots. The 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate scores have first crack at open slots. Rutgers is atop that list, though the NCAA did not release the full APR rankings to allow schools to privately decline a bowl bid.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous