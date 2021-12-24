Tom Goulding, 88, of Enclave of Scarborough received his 55th year honorary star added to his Veterans Mason Medal from Mike Tremblay, junior grand warden of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Maine. The medal indicates Tom’s dedicated years of service.

According to Tremblay, Tom was eligible for a star last year, but due to the pandemic, the Masons were not able to properly congratulate him.

Also, in attendance was past grand master, George Polkkinen, John Ferree, member of Saco Lodge no. 9, and several of Enclaves associates and residents who according to source, “cheered with enthusiasm for this wonderful gentleman and friend.”

Tom wants to personally thank his Mason brothers and all who helped to make his ceremony an enjoyable time. In addition to his medal, Tom was also gifted a special basket full of treats from the Masons, fresh farm flowers from the Enclave and a small reception to follow his special announcement.

The Freemasons are dedicated to generous acts of service and in regard to their philanthropic work, Polkkinen said. “Doing things for our community is rewarding in that it not only helps to make the community better, it helps to make us better,” he said.

“Masons are all about fellowship and friendship and growing their core value of making good men better men,” Tremblay said, and that acknowledging people like Tom is something they take tremendous pride in.

It is estimated that the Freemasons give 2.6 million dollars each day to charity in helping struggling families and children, and that in itself is virtuous, he said.

