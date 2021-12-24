Welcome to new police chief

To the editor,

After reading the article about Mark Holmquist, I came away wondering how the town of Scarborough was so fortunate to get a guy whose resume reads like someone qualified to be the FBI director. Welcome to Scarborough, Chief!

John B. Coleman

Durant family thanks town

To the editor,

On a cold December 15 day, the Scarborough Police Chief, Mark Holmquist, retired chief, Robbie Moulton, town councilor Ken Johnson, and many other family and friends attended a remembrance ceremony for my late husband, James Durant, fallen member of the Volunteer in Police Service (VIPS). Also, I would like to express a special thank you to the Scarborough Police Honor Guard who added so much to the ceremony held at Memorial Park.

The Durant family would like to express our thanks for the comfort and compassion the town has shown to us.

Janine Durant