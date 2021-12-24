SCARBOROUGH— Mark Holmquist, a longtime state trooper, is now the new police chief for the Scarborough Police Department. He replaces former Police Chief Robbie Moulton who retired in July after 44 years of service with the town.

After a several month search that began this summer, newly appointed Chief Mark Holmquist was sworn in on Monday Dec. 6 at a ceremony attended by his family, town officials, police officers, fire staff, former coworkers from the Maine State Police and Moulton.

“Ever since I was a young trooper myself, as well as some of my peers, (we) had recognized what kind of department Scarborough PD was, and it was one that was built on professionalism and values driven,” Holmquist said. “Just a excellent organization from an outsider’s perspective. Having the chance to work with Scarborough PD over the years and different assignments I had, I was always impressed by the level of commitment to what their mission was and the professionalism of their officers again. When this opportunity became vacant, I decided that I would apply for it, mainly for the challenge of leading a municipal department as well. I anticipate that it’s going to be a lot different from state law enforcement which I am well versed in, and I am used to, and bringing it to a local department is going to be more community centered, which is something that I am really looking forward to.”

Holmquist worked for the Maine State Police from 1997 until November as lieutenant in command of Troop A in Alfred. Holmquist held many state police assignments, including Evidence Response team member, firearms instructor, certified leadership in Police Organizations (LPO) instructor, Honor Guard commander, commander of Major Crimes Unit.

“I spent 24 and a half years with the Maine State Police,” Holmquist said. “That’s been my law enforcement experience, I did have one year as a reserve police officer in a small town in Aroostock County called Washburn. I spent a year there as a part time officer before being hired by Maine State Police in 1997.”

Holmquist also served 25 years in the U.S. Army and Maine Army National Guard where he retired as first sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves. During his career working in the military, he served as sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery and was senior drill sergeant.

Holmquist said he plans to be active in the community, noting that this would be very important to him in his new role. He previously taught and coached youth sports and has supported high school and community programs.

“I would like to build upon the success that Chief Moulton had here with his team over the last 22 years that he was the police chief here in town,” he said. “We just have a lot of great interaction with the community through programs that we have and then just non-formal setting opportunities that we must meet and great with the community and work with our schools. I think that it is going to take some time before I establish that vision of what’s the next step for Scarborough and how our police department can better serve our community members. You know this community is evolving population wise, it’s a growing community and so one of my priorities is to take a look at that and based on the level of personnel, are we providing ample service to a growing population? So, some of those questions have to be answered as the population continues to expand.”

Holmquist, who is only in his third week on the job since being sworn in has been hard at work and been welcomed in by all.

“It’s been great everyone within the police department and through town government and our community has shown tremendous support not only for our department, but you know, I have heard from several people directly that have congratulated me and that’s a great feeling coming in as you know an outsider coming in from the State Police,” Holmquist said. “This entire department has welcomed me with open arms and I have a strong team here, I inherited a really good situation here at Scarborough Police Department with just a tremendous amount of support from everyone, from the most junior police officer right on up through to our command staff and our admin staff here that put in a tremendous amount of work each and every day in order to keep this police department at a high level of excellence each and every day.”

