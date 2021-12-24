Brunswick-area senior center People Plus is thanking those who donated to their 13th annual food drive for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. Every year, People Plus’ Frank Connors (pictured) brings his red wagon to the center’s lobby for anyone to drop off non-perishable food during November and December. This year’s drive brought in 772 pieces for a total of 801 pounds, plus $620 in cash, the largest cash amount donated in 13 years, which translates to over $4,000 to be used at the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Every dollar donated buys about seven dollars worth of food. For more information visit peopleplusmaine.org. Contributed

