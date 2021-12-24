People Plus Pic of the Week: Successful food drive
Share
Brunswick-area senior center People Plus is thanking those who donated to their 13th annual food drive for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. Every year, People Plus’ Frank Connors (pictured) brings his red wagon to the center’s lobby for anyone to drop off non-perishable food during November and December. This year’s drive brought in 772 pieces for a total of 801 pounds, plus $620 in cash, the largest cash amount donated in 13 years, which translates to over $4,000 to be used at the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Every dollar donated buys about seven dollars worth of food. For more information visit peopleplusmaine.org. Contributed
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.