Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, located at 93 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, has worked with many partners to produce a cookbook that honors Maine’s seafood and cooking heritage. Recipes in “Catch: A Maine Seafood Cookbook” are from fishing families, chefs and fishermen and focus on locally caught bounty from the sea. The coordinators, Monique Coombs and Rebecca Spear, said they worked to showcase the diversity in Maine waters and wanted to keep the recipes straightforward and not overly complicated.

Proceeds from sales of the book will benefit two of MCFA’s programs. One is Fishermen Feeding Mainers, which provides local catches to Maine families. The other is Fishermen Wellness, which promotes access to mental health resources for fishermen. The cost for the cookbook is $40 and it can be found at local bookstores and on Amazon. Contact MCFA at 956-0752.

Food news

The Harraseeket Inn is offering its Grand Buffet for Christmas Day with two seatings between noon-12:30 p.m. and 2-2:30 p.m. The price is $95/adult; $45 for children 6-12; ages 5 and under are free. Reservations are required at 865-9377 ext. 425. 162 Main St., Freeport.

Winter farmers markets are running and thriving. Here are some to visit in the area:

• Bath – 27 Commercial St., 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April.

• Brunswick – 14 Main St. at Fort Andross, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through April.

• Brunswick – Merrymeeting Kitchen, 39 Burbank Ave., 2-6 p.m. Fridays except Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

• Portland – 631 Stevens Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

