SCARBOROUGH — St. John Paul II Parish, comprised of Catholic churches in South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough, will be offering the following Christmas Masses:

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Scarborough; 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. at St. Bartholomew in Cape Elizabeth; and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Holy Cross in South Portland.

Christmas Morning – Dec. 25: 8 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe in Scarborough; 9 a.m. St. Bartholomew in Cape Elizabeth; and 10 a.m. Holy Cross in South Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: