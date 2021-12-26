I can remember how excited I was when I turned 21 and was eligible to vote. I went to Portland City Hall and signed up as soon as possible. I have voted in every election since then.

To me and my husband, Carrol, being able to vote in local, state and national elections is a privilege and a right for citizens of the United States of America. It is the voice of the people, for the people, and by the people who are citizens of our country.

I do not believe in giving this privilege and right to noncitizens.

Beverlee Beers Richardson

Westbrook

