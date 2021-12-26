I can remember how excited I was when I turned 21 and was eligible to vote. I went to Portland City Hall and signed up as soon as possible. I have voted in every election since then.

To me and my husband, Carrol, being able to vote in local, state and national elections is a privilege and a right for citizens of the United States of America. It is the voice of the people, for the people, and by the people who are citizens of our country.

I do not believe in giving this privilege and right to noncitizens.

Beverlee Beers Richardson
Westbrook

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles