SOUTH PORTLAND — The Southern Maine Community College Foundation will host its annual fundraiser virtually and pay tribute to an employee, an alumnus, and an area business and organization for their achievements and contributions to SMCC during a challenging year.

This year’s A Light on the Point fundraiser will be held remotely via Zoom for safety reasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. The public is invited to the event, held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4.

The event will feature an awards ceremony to recognize those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in contributing to SMCC’s success this year.

“We would all rather meet in person to celebrate our successes during the pandemic,” said SMCC President Joe Cassidy in a written statement. “But whether we meet in person or remotely, it is vitally important to recognize the contributions of our faculty, staff, supportive alumni and businesses. Our A Light on the Point event allows us to express our appreciation for the entire SMCC community while raising funds to help students succeed and prepare for bright futures.”

The recipients of the awards are:

· Outstanding Faculty/Staff Award: Jessica Dreves, SMCC nursing faculty clinical coordinator, who has successfully managed the safe clinical placements for nursing students during the pandemic.

· Outstanding Alumnus Award: Lacy McMoarn, who as a CPA in Portland gives back to SMCC by speaking to accounting classes, providing advice to students and promoting SMCC in the business community.

· Outstanding Business Award: Steve Arnold, owner of Yarmouth Boatyard and Marina Holdings, who partnered with SMCC in establishing the Yamaha Outboard Motor Repair Training Course to meet the marine industry’s demand for certified marine technicians.

· President’s Award: This award will be given to a group, organization or program that has demonstrated excellence within the community, state or region, with preference given to those connected to SMCC. President Cassidy will announce the recipient at the event.

The SMCC Foundation raises funds that are used to enhance academic programs, revitalize classrooms and equipment, and provide scholarship support for deserving students. In any given year, the Foundation awards scholarships totaling over $200,000 to more than 200 students, with scholarship applications far exceeding the available funding.

Among those awarded a scholarship this fall was Alex Goodwin, who enrolled in SMCC’s Automotive Technology program because he likes to work on cars and was looking for a stable profession. Money can be tight when attending college, he said, especially in a program where there is a need to buy tools in addition to tuition costs. Goodwin plans to enter the workforce after he graduates this spring.

“For the past few years I have been paying my way through by working part-time,” Goodwin said. “While I wish I could say it has been easy going, there have been some semesters where I was unsure if I would be able to attend due to finances. The scholarship allowed me to focus more on school and reach new heights.”

Tickets to A Light on the Point can be purchased on the event’s registration and ticket page.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, visit the event’s sponsorship webpage or contact the SMCC Foundation at [email protected] or 741-5559.

