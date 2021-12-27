Maine Celtics

3 p.m. Friday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $14 and up. maine.gleague.nba.com

The combined height of Maine Celtics players like Deng Adel, Ryan Arcidiacono, Chris Clemons and Kenny Wooten is about 176 feet, and they’re ready to tip off against the Long Island Nets for a New Year’s afternoon game in Portland. Enjoy a basket of fries while the hoopsters vie for baskets and dribble the ball while you avoid dribbling ketchup on your shirt. From air balls to alley-oops the action will be nonstop, hopefully with a few exciting buzzer beaters and sweet fadeaways. Go Celtics!

‘Cinderella’

1 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 11. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $27, $15 students 18 and under and college students. rocklandstrand.com

Opera fans, take note. You can see a live, high-definition simulcast of Metropolitan Opera’s English language version of composer Jules Massenet’s Cendrillon (Cinderella) on New Year’s Day or catch the rebroadcast 10 days later. The 90-minute adaptation stars mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the legendary rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a cast that features mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians. You’ll surely have a ball.

‘Birds’

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, regularly; closing at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day. Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Feast your eyes on the current exhibits at Portland’s Cove Street Arts. “Birds,” curated by Bruce Brown, celebrates the winged creatures with images shot by 19 Maine photographers and is up through Feb. 19. “Great and Small” is a collection of small works by 18 Maine artists on display through Jan. 29. “Myth,” on view through Jan. 15, is an exploration of myth through the works of several artists including David Driskell, Sarah McRae Morton and Judy Woodborne. Lastly, “Avalanche of Paint,” on view through Feb. 16, features 17 Alpine scenes by Maine painter and outdoorsman Gary Buch.

‘Begin Again’

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $10, $5 for kids 6-17, free under 5. mainehistory.org

There are just a few more days to see the exhibit “Begin Again” at Maine Historical Society. The show centers on the reckoning with intolerance in Maine through artifacts and documents including the Maine State constitution, a robe worn by a Maine member of the Ku Klux Klan, shackles once chained to the body of an enslaved man, and a wool “Blanket Coat” created by Penobscot artist Jennifer Neptune earlier this year. You’ll also see land maps and manuscripts which reveal how settler colonialists broke treaties with Wabanaki people, as well as household objects that demonstrate how Maine industries like sugar refining were built on a slave economy, establishing foundations of privilege and wealth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: