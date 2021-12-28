A Legends racecar builder and parts business is relocating from Saco to Long Plains Road in Buxton after receiving Planning Board approval Monday.

G.O. Motorsports built, owns and races the reigning world champion vehicle in the pro class for Legend cars. It captured the 2021 title in the October final at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

According to legendcars.com, the vehicles are 5/8 scale and are earlier versions of NASCAR models. Made of fiberglass, Legend cars can reach speeds up to 130 mph.

While G.O. Motorsports build cars, they said they leave the driving to others.

“We build race cars and sell parts online,” Michael Olanovich, a co-owner of G.O. Motorsports, said after Monday’s meeting.

Buxton planners approved the company’s request to relocate to Buxton by a vote of 4-0, with Chairperson Keith Emery absent.

G.O. Motorsports still needs an OK from Fire Chief Nathan Schools, but planners approved it with that condition.

“We’re excited to be there,” Michael Olanovich, a co-owner of G.O. Motorsports, said.

Olanovich and business partners Cheyanne Wone and Kevin Girard Jr., all of Saco, are purchasing a building and five acres at 1126 Long Plains Road in the rural district.

Girard added they take care of a “good amount of customers, work on a bunch of cars,” and also need more room to house cars and their parts inventory.

G.O. Motorsports is buying the site from Charles Tyler Jr., who previously operated Tyler’s Sheet Metal Shop at the site.

Peter Mason of PoGo Realty in Gorham handled the property sale and said after Monday’s meeting the deal was to close on Dec. 29, two days after the Planning Board meeting.

