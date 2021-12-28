INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas after the Indianapolis Colts placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to someone else who had tested positive.

But Wentz is unvaccinated and NFL protocols require players who test positive to sit out 10 days. While the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day quarantine period and masking over the second five days, it’s unclear if the NFL will change its requirements.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the Colts, who have rebounded from a 1-4 start to win eight of their past 10. They can clinch one of the seven AFC playoff spots with a win over the Raiders.

Indy’s move comes one day after five players including right tackle Braden Smith were added to a rapidly expanding COVID-19 list and less than 24 hours after Coach Frank Reich was asked whether any additional precautions would be taken to protect Wentz.

“Yes, there has been with the team, as far as – really for every player,” Reich said. “So, we’ll have a plan for the whole team, a plan for certain individuals, Carson being one of them but not the only person. I don’t want to go into detail on every person we might do something a little extra with, but those things are being talked about.”

Wentz’s backup is rookie Sam Ehlinger, who has played in three games but has not thrown a pass this season. He was a sixth-round draft pick. Veteran Brett Hundley and James Morgan are on Indy’s practice squad. Hundley has gone 3-6 as a starter during his NFL career.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville on Tuesday turned in paperwork requesting to speak to Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles about their vacant head coaching position.

Leftwich, 41, has plenty of ties to the Jaguars. The former Marshall quarterback was their first-round pick, seventh overall, in the 2003 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Jacksonville, going 24-20 as a starter while passing for 9,042 yards and 51 touchdowns with 36 interceptions. Since joining the Bucs’ coaching staff in 2019, Leftwich has directed a top-three scoring offense for three straight seasons. Last season, that offense included quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

It would mark the first NFL head coach interview for Leftwich since he joined Bruce Arians’ staff with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 as quarterbacks coach.

Bowles, 58, joined the Bucs staff under Arians in 2019 and has one of the NFL’s top defenses. Despite a slew of injuries to the secondary, the Bucs are currently sixth in scoring defense, allowing 20.8 points per game. Before joining the Bucs, Bowles was Jets head coach from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. Last year, he interviewed for the Falcons job.

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer with cause after only 13 games following a series of mishaps that contributed to his 2-11 record.

STEELERS: Mike Tomlin is well aware of the issues plaguing his team’s offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach doesn’t believe the game planning by first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada is part of the problem.

Tomlin said he has no issues with Canada’s approach but added it’s imperative for the Steelers (7-7-1) to get off to better starts if they want to have any chance to reach the playoffs.

“I have no reservations about the play-calling component of his job and what he’s done,” Tomlin said before adding there is a learning curve when it comes to calling plays at the collegiate level – as Canada has done at places such as Pitt and LSU – and the NFL.

Canada’s learning curve likely needs to flatten out quickly. Pittsburgh hasn’t scored a first-half offensive touchdown since before Thanksgiving and has fallen behind by 17 points in four of its past six games, including spotting Kansas City a 30-0 lead in a blowout road loss last Sunday.

There have been times this season when the offense has been able to find a rhythm when it goes up-tempo, a move that gives quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a little more flexibility in terms of calling things at the line of scrimmage.

The 39-year-old could be playing in his final game at Heinz Field next Monday night against Cleveland (7-8). Asked if he would consider just “handing Roethlisberger the keys”, Tomlin said he’s “not opposed to that” but added Roethlisberger is already heavily involved.

