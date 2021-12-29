Marilyn (Randall) Foster, 90, wife of the late Ernest R. Foster, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at home. Born in Kennebunk., the daughter of the late Harvey and Minnie (Welch) Randall, she lived in Wells for many years, moving to her daughter’s home in Norwich, Connecticut in 2017.

Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family and doing puzzles, knitting and other arts and crafts.

Marilyn leaves her daughter and her husband, Stephanie and Dwight Hubbard of Norwich; two grandchildren, Megan Winski and her husband Allen and Nicholas Hubbard and two great-grandchildren Alexander Winski and Ariella Winski. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Forrest Randall, Richard Randall and David Randall and two sisters, Elizabeth Romprey and Lois Fleming.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, North Berwick, in the spring.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marilyn’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, ME 04090, www.bibberfuneral.com.

