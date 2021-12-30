Anyone who has not been vaccinated, please read Bill Nemitz’s well-written Dec. 12 column. It is about Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway and what it is like during this pandemic.

If this column does not move them to get the vaccine, I want to know why. If not getting the vaccination only affected them, I might understand why, but not getting the vaccination affects not only them but their loved ones, friends, co-workers, neighbors, anyone they come in contact with. They could get COVID-19 and not know it, but they can spread it to others.

Where is their conscience? What do they not understand? Do they want to see their loved ones and everyone else get sick? Yes, we are vaccinated and if we do get sick, we might not get it as bad, but if we’re immunocompromised, we could get very sick and even die. Also, are they not thinking about the unvaccinated who have already got it and have died? Think of their suffering.

This is not a medical condition that cannot be transmitted from one person to another. This is transmittable! I have a loved one who works at a hospital, and for him and all our medical personnel, EMTs and everyone who works taking care of the sick, may God bless them and their families. My heartfelt gratitude to them as well as my prayers to God to keep them well and safe.

To the unvaccinated, I also pray that they stop and think what and how they would feel if they lost a loved one or if they became sick. Think of others and please get vaccinated.

Patty Fortula-Kohn

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: