SILVER SPRING, Md. — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates moved slightly higher in the final week of 2021.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark, 30-year home loan ticked up to 3.11% this week from 3.05% last week. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.67%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 2.33% from 2.3% last week. It was 2.17% a year ago.
Many economists expect rates to rise next year after the Federal Reserve announced earlier this month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term rates — to combat accelerating inflation. But even with the expected three rate increases next year, the Fed’s benchmark rate would still be below 1%.
Despite historically low interest rates, many would-be home buyers have missed out due to a low supply of available homes that are seemingly getting more expensive by the day. Median home prices are nearly 20% higher than they were a year ago, with no signs of relief for frustrated house hunters seeking more space since the pandemic erupted almost two year ago.
Compounding the lack of supply and skyrocketing prices, virus-related supply chain breakdowns have builders delaying projects and struggling to keep up with demand.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Hourglass’ by Zeme Libre
-
Business
Maine granted ‘intervenor’ status in federal lawsuit over lobstering restrictions
-
Kennebunk Post
Free ice dancing show, lessons set for Waterhouse Center
-
Times Record
Police: Brunswick man charged with terrorizing following road rage incident
-
Nation & World
U.S. children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.