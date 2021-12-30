Taking the old adage, “It’s better to give than receive,” to heart this holiday season, Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced it is making major contributions to help families and individuals who are food insecure. Just in time for Christmas, the credit union announced it is providing $6,000 in funds to help seven hunger-related organizations in Cumberland and York counties provide close to 25,000 meals to those in need over the holidays and beyond.

The credit union is awarding funds to the following hunger-related organizations:

The Locker Project, which provides meals to children and their families in 34 schools and preschools in the greater Portland area;

Biddeford Food Pantry in Biddeford;

Saco Food Pantry in Saco;

South Portland Food Pantry in South Portland;

Scarborough Food Pantry in Scarborough;

Preble Street Food Pantry in Portland;

and Wayside Food Program in Portland.

The organizations receiving the funds say it is much needed, as food insecurity has skyrocketed this year.

“It is heartbreaking to know how many families in our local community are struggling to put food on the table,” Kathryn Sargent, executive director of The Locker Project, said in an email. “At the same time, our neighbors and local businesses like Town & Country Federal Credit Union have come through with generous donations, ensuring that we can reach thousands of hungry children with the nutrition they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

“We are thrilled to hear of this gift,” said Elena Schmidt, chief development officer at Preble Street. “As you can well imagine, it will be put to good use immediately. By the end of this year, we expect to have served as many as a million meals. (The) gift will mean a nutritious meal for hundreds and hundreds of people who are struggling. Thank you to all our friends at Town & Country for their kind generosity.”

“The 2020 holiday season is certainly like no other for a variety of reasons, but the need for support and assistance is greater than ever,” said Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town $ Country. “As we have done since the start of the pandemic, Town & Country remains focused on ways we can make a difference to people, organizations and small businesses in our communities in terms of the holiday season. From providing funds to feed hundreds of children and their families over the holiday break and partnering with Sweetser to purchase gifts for those less fortunate and utilizing social media to highlight and support local, small businesses by giving away gift cards to encourage shopping local, we will continue to do all that we can to make a difference this holiday season and beyond.”