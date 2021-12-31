Seniors invited to enjoy a winter wonderland

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean that Windham seniors need to go into hibernation. Thanks to our town’s Parks and Recreation department, there are some fun things to keep those 65 and older active and involved in the winter months.

Winter Fitness Challenge includes three four-week challenges, each targeting a different goal. From Jan. 8-29, the focus is on stretching. Then from Feb. 1-28, strength-building is on the docket. The last challenge highlights endurance and runs from March 7-28. It will be a fun way to start off the new year, and by the end, you’ll be in good shape for the upcoming spring season when you’ll want to be getting out and about. Registration for each challenge is required in order to receive a participation package.

One Friday per month, seniors can enjoy a delicious lunch provided by Duck Pond Variety and served at Town Hall. Dine in or pick up lunch curbside; indicate your choice when you register to participate. Registration and payment are required by 4 p.m. the Wednesday before each lunch. The first lunch of the year is Jan. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Town Hall gym. The cost for lunch is $10.

Tai Chi Chih is not a martial art, but rather a healing energy for mind, body and soul. It does not require participants to be in particular physical shape and will help ease depression, prevent falls, provide arthritis relief and provide an all-around sense of well-being. Classes begin Jan. 12 and run through Feb. 16 and take place at Town Hall from 1-2 p.m. The fee is $65. If you need a ride to Town Hall, the cost is $70.

It’s always fun to go out to lunch with friends. The Parks and Recreation department makes it easy to connect with old friends or make some new ones as they take you on an excursion to the Olive Garden on Jan. 11. The bus leaves at 11 a.m. from the Town Hall parking lot and will return at 1:30 p.m. The cost for the ride is $8. You’re on your own for lunch.

For information about any of these activities, call the Windham Parks and Recreation department at 892-1905.

