The Windward Heights Neighborhood off Gorham Road in Scarborough held a luminary night on Dec. 19. The neighborhood came together to place and light over 1,100 luminaries, using white paper bags, sand, tea candles, along the streets of the neighborhood. A portion of each luminary kit went to the Scarborough Food bank; $780 was raised.
The lights were lit by 4:30 p.m. and people from the neighborhood and surrounding area drove and walked around to view the lights.
