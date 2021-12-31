The new year is nearly here, and like many of you, I am taking this time for reflection.

As a town, we have made great accomplishments this past year.

When I think about these accomplishments and look forward to what’s to come in 2022, the recurring theme of growth emerges. Much of what has been worked on this past year is tied to present and future growth occurring in Scarborough — in one form or another nearly every conversation I have relates back to this topic. With the inevitable growth that is occurring in our town and several others in southern Maine, we have the pivotal opportunity to shape the pace, areas, supporting infrastructure, and strategic investments.

Given Scarborough’s proximity to jobs and physical attributes, growth is inevitable. It may seem that Scarborough is growing uncontrollably, but historically Scarborough has grown at an average rate of 23% for every decade since 1960. Between 2010 and 2020, the population in Scarborough increased by 17%. Some decades have increased far more than this most recent period. For example, between 1970 and 1980, the town increased by 45%. Although state law allows communities to regulate the pace of growth, we cannot stop it, and even if we could, growth in surrounding communities will affect us. Scarborough is not unique in southern Maine, and to put it in perspective, 10 Cumberland County communities had double digit population growth rates for this past decade with Cumberland and Westbrook similar to Scarborough.

Important work was accomplished in 2021 that will shape how and where Scarborough grows. Perhaps the most important accomplishment was the adoption of an update to the Comprehensive Plan, which articulates the future vision of the town and identifies priorities and strategies to realize that vision. From a land use perspective, the update is a continuation of the former plan. Importantly, the plan identifies “growth areas” where development is encouraged, comprising 9% of the total land area.

Recently released U.S. census data provides interesting insight into where growth is happening and the socio-demographic changes in our community. These data confirm that the majority of our growth over the last decade has occurred between Route One and the I-95 corridor, and further, that the center of our population is moving west. This suggests that the growth is occurring in the designated growth areas, where transportation systems and other public infrastructure exist. By concentrating on growth in these areas it takes development pressure off other areas. This validation is comforting and demonstrates that the Comprehensive Plan and Growth Management Ordinance, or GMO, are producing the desired results.

Another notable accomplishment was the adoption of a new Scarborough GMO that serves to regulate the pace of growth. Of note, a new provision was added that allows for an exemption to be granted by the Town Council, which is limited for projects that are mixed-use in nature, within a designated growth area and for which there is notable “public benefit.” A final accomplishment was the preparation of a vision for the “downtown” portion of The Downs development. This effort was advanced through a citizen’s committee that worked collaboratively with the developer and considered best practices from around the country. All of this work positions the town well to respond to growth pressures in the future.

Looking forward, the town will be considering the results of a community survey to gauge resident attitudes in a number of areas, including growth and development. We will be undertaking a review of a request from The Down’s developer to exempt a portion of the project from the GMO that they suggest is essential to enable them to execute the “downtown” portion of the project. The improvements to the GMO, the recommendations from the Downtown Committee, and the hiring of expert consultants position the town well to evaluate and respond to this request.

Given the inevitable growth, it is important that the town proactively plan to manage and prepare accordingly. To this end, the town has partnered with The Down’s developer and the state to accomplish nearly $15 million in traffic improvements over the next three years at nearly 30 intersections in town. In addition, we have commissioned a Parks and Facilities master plan to assess our recreation amenities and identify priorities with recommended investments. Further, the town has a strong partnership with the Scarborough Land Trust for the conservation of land (1,600+ acres so far) which I expect will continue this year. Lastly, affordable and workforce housing will undoubtedly be a priority this year. All these strategies serve to prepare for the effects of growth in our town.

From my perspective, the town has a heightened awareness of growth, we have good systems in place to track and manage development, and we are actively making strategic investments to prepare. With awareness and action I am confident that Scarborough can grow responsibly without negatively affecting the things that make Scarborough special. I look forward to sharing more with you in the year ahead.

