I never imagined that I would be entering the U.S. from a foreign country and feel less safe than in the country I left. However, it’s not just a feeling – for me, it’s a reality.
Ontario, with a population of almost 15 million and the fifth largest city in North America, has 50 percent fewer COVID infections per capita than Maine. One can speculate on the reasons, but during my stay, I saw few people in Toronto or elsewhere in Ontario who were not masked. To enter a restaurant in Ontario, you must show proof of vaccination, a picture ID and, in the ones that I visited, a mask when not eating or drinking. Other vaccination restrictions are in play there in regard to employment and travel.
I am heartened by Portland City Councilor Andrew Zarro’s plan to sponsor a proposal for an indoor mask mandate at the council’s meeting. It is unfortunate that we have such difficulties keeping citizens safe in this state, but hopefully this is a first step.
Loren Johnston
Scarborough
