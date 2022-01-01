PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Jaguars (2-13) at Patriots (9-6), 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 16

Outlook: The Patriots are primed for a huge bounce-back game at home after consecutive losses, including last week to rival Bills, which complicated the playoff chase. So Bill Belichick bags his 20th 10-win season to tie Don Shula’s record. Sad Jacksonville and struggling Trevor Lawrence see their woes magnified by the injury loss of running back James Robinson.

Prediction: Patriots, 34-0

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chiefs (11-4) at Bengals (9-6), 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Chiefs by 5 1/2

Outlook: The Chiefs have won their division but can secure the No. 1 AFC seed with a win if Miami beats the Titans. And the Bengals clinch their division crown with a win. Joe Burrow has the weapons to hang with Patrick Mahomes in a shootout, but the Chiefs get TE Travis Kelce off COVID-19 and have an edge on defense. Still see this one closer than the bet line.

Prediction: Chiefs, 27-23

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Browns (7-8) at Steelers (7-7-1), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Spread: Browns by 3

Outlook: All signs point to this being the final home game of Ben Roethlisberger’s illustrious career – after hinting at retirement – and two old rivals are in a desperate fight for their playoff lives. Why the upset? The Browns have lost four of their last five on the road and Pittsburgh is 5-0-1 in it last six at home. Big Ben’s farewell, at home, under the lights, will mean something palpable.

Prediction: Steelers, 20-17

OTHER GAMES

• @Titans (10-5, -3 1/2) over Dolphins (8-7), 23-20: Miami is playoff-positioned after seven wins in a row, but Tennessee played last Thursday and Miami on Monday night, a major prep/rest edge for Titans. Miami’s streak is about to end – though I like the Dolphins to cover and give them a medium outright upset shot.

• @Bills (9-6, -14 1/2) over Falcons (7-8), 31-14: The Bills have yet to clinch a playoff spot or the AFC East title, but will they be flat after last week’s huge win over rival New England? Crowd and weather are big factors here.

• @Bears (5-10, -6) over Giants (4-11), 24-9: Chicago’s QB situation is still in flux, but no matter because defense will carry the day. The Giants are 1-7 on the road and have been outscored by 66 points in their 0-4 skid.

• @Colts (9-6, -6 1/2) over Raiders (8-7), 27-17: Indy QB Carson Wentz was activated Saturday from the COVID-19 list, and I like the Colts at home to win and clinch a playoff berth, with a heavy dose of running back Jonathan Taylor.

• @Ravens (8-7, +3 1/2) over Rams (11-4), 23-20: The Rams are playoff-clinched, so the game is bigger for Baltimore and I expect a noble effort from the Ravens’ D after last week’s embarrassing torching by Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. It seems Lamar Jackson (ankle) may return, albeit with mobility likely limited, plus the Ravens have won eight of their last 10 at home.

• Buccaneers (11-4, -13) over @Jets (4-11), 30-10: Tom Brady is 17-4 at Jets/Giants and watch that continue, although the Bucs have sewn up the AFC South and may be on autopilot. Brady is missing key weapons (Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin) but hopes to have Mike Evans.

• Eagles (8-7, -3) over @Washington (6-9), 24-20: Philly clinches a playoff spot with a win and other results falling right, but Washington should be highly charged to play spoiler.

• @Chargers (8-7, -6 1/2) over Broncos (7-8), 26-21: Both teams have lost two straight. The difference here: The home team has some offensive pop and Denver does not. Still, the Broncos are on a 4-1 series roll and seem a nice bet, getting a touchdown.

• @49ers (8-7, -12 1/2) over Texans (4-11), 27-17: Playoff-seeking Niners played last Thursday and have a nice rest/prep edge, although Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) is iffy to play. Houston has won two in a row and is a too-tempting play here with nearly a two-TD head start.

• @Cowboys (11-4, -5 1/2) over Cardinals (10-5), 31-24: Dallas is coming off four straight wins and angling for the No. 1 NFC seed, while the Cardinals – despite three straight losses – are still dreaming of an NFC West title. The Cowboys’ offense is humming enough to overpower a Cards defense beaten for 82 points in its three-game slide.

• @Seahawks (5-10, -6 1/2) over Lions (2-12-1), 19-17: Jared Goff (knee) might be out again for Detroit, but the likely return of RB DeAndre Swift is a big boost. Notable: Is this the final home game for embattled Seattle Coach Pete Carroll and wants-out QB Russell Wilson?

• @Saints (7-8, -6 1/2) over Panthers (5-10), 24-10: The depleted Saints were awful in a 20-3 loss to Miami with raw rookie Ian Book at QB, but get a big boost with the expected return of Taysom Hill.

• @Packers (12-3, -6 1/2) over Vikings (7-8), 30-23: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is on the COVID-19 list and Adam Thielen is out, but RB Dalvin Cook is expected back. But I always like the Packers at Lambeau as Green Bay tries to secure the No. 1 NFC seed.

Last week: 12-4, overall, 10-6

Overall: 152-87-1, 125-113-2

