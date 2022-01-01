Arsenal fans hurled plastic bottles and toilet rolls at Manchester City’s celebrating players after Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner at London’s Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

City’s comeback for a 2-1 win – its 11th straight Premier League victory, was completed in the third minute of stoppage time, prompting Rodri to rip off his jersey and slide across the field right in front of the home Arsenal fans.

As City moved 11 points in front of Chelsea at the top of the standings, fourth-place Arsenal was left dwelling on its collapse.

City had been trailing through Bukayo Saka’s goal during an electrifying first-half display from Arsenal.

But the game shifted in City’s favor during a two-minute spell after the break.

Granit Xhaka conceded a penalty for bringing down Bernardo Silva with a trailing leg and Riyad Mahrez leveled from the spot in the 57th minute.

Arsenal then had to play a man short after Gabriel picked up his second yellow card in the 59th minute.

• Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Sunday’s match at Chelsea after what the club called a suspected positive coronavirus test.

Klopp has mild symptoms and is now isolating, Liverpool said. Three other members of the backroom staff have also reported suspected COVID-19 infections.

Klopp announced Friday that three unnamed players had tested positive.

• American forward Daryl Dike signed with West Bromwich Albion of the second-tier Championship on the first day of the winter transfer window, agreeing to a 41/2-season contract.

The 21-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, scored nine goals in 22 matches while on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer and had 10 goals in 18 regular-season matches, plus another in his one playoff appearance.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: Greece badly missed Stefanos Tsitsipas in singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team tournament in Sydney.

Tsitsipas, ranked No. 4 in the world, was a late withdrawal from his match against ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz because of an elbow injury. Hurkacz beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their teams to 3-0 victories against Georgia and Chile, respectively.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week’s nationals in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennell, who has missed the season’s main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury. She still could make the American squad for February’s Olympics by petitioning for a spot. But with several other top skaters competing in Nashville, that seems a long shot.

