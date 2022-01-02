I thank Jenny Yasi (“Letter to the editor: Mask mandates usher in clarity, forestall debate,” Dec. 26) for writing nearly word for word the letter I had planned to send to the Press Herald today!

I, too, had a disappointing experience shopping at my favorite store, in Portland, last week and was greeted with the same response – “They’re not required” – when I asked the manager why he and the seven or eight staff people standing near him weren’t wearing masks. I will add that most of the customers there on that day were also unmasked.

I find excuses to go there – often for something as small as a couple of screws or a paintbrush. I’ve been shopping there for over 30 years and get a particular kick out of the experience each time: The staff is unfailingly helpful, friendly and good-humored, and I don’t think I’ve ever left empty-handed or without advice on how to tackle some do-it-yourself project. But I think I’ll have to stay away for now.

As Yasi argues, without mask mandates we cannot expect business owners or customers to do the only reasonable thing to protect themselves and others from the spread of this virus while in public spaces. It’s not that much to ask.

Marcia Goldenberg

Portland

