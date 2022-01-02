WINDHAM – Elaine Robinson Collins, 93, died Dec. 16, 2021, in Maine. She had returned to her home state last spring after living in Florida for several years. She was born in Bingham on March 10, 1928, to Marie and Alston Robinson. As a young child she was introduced to hunting and fishing which she continued to enjoy as an adult. The hunting stories were retold every Thanksgiving with more details revealed each year. During her high school years her family moved to Rangeley. She graduated from Rangeley High School in 1945. She graduated from the Auburn School of Commerce in 1947. She married Elden Ross Collins at the Log Church in Oquossoc on Aug. 24, 1947, and they made their home in Rangeley where they raised their family. She worked as a legal secretary at the start of her career and then became the secretary for S.A. Collins and Son.Elaine started golfing in Rangeley and that passion followed her throughout her life. Even when she wasn’t playing, she enjoyed watching and following the professionals.Elaine and Elden relocated to Anchorage, Alaska in 1982 and stayed there until Elden’s death in 2002. Those years in Anchorage provided great enjoyment golfing during the long summer days and bowling during the winter months. She enjoyed watching football especially the Patriots before Tom Brady left. Elaine is survived by her children, Vernon (Rick) Collins (Florida), Karyn Collins (Bremen), Marie Collins (Portland) and Richard Collins (Windham). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Collins, Jordan Thickstun, Kyle Collins, Liam Hand, Galen Hand, Caitrin Hand, and two great-granddaughters, as well as several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband Elden, her parents, a sister Eloise, and brothers Woodrow and Wayne. She was also predeceased by her grandson Cody.Per her wishes there will be no service.You may honor her memory by putting on your Tom Brady shirt the next time the Patriots play or once the weather warms up, taking out your clubs and playing nine.

