SACO — Mr. Paul F. Cote, 68, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, following an extended illness.

Paul was born on May 30th, 1953, in Biddeford to Mr. Fernand Cote and Mrs. Hugette Jelbert Cote.

He graduated from Biddeford High School. He married Diane Bineau Cote on Aug. 3rd, 1974 in Biddeford.

Paul worked in the maintenance department for the Hilton in South Portland.

Paul was of the Christian faith, attending Biddeford Church of Christ. He was a member of the St. Louis Alumni Band and a first degree blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do.

Paul is survived by: his wife, Diane of Saco; son, Randy Cote of Springvale; daughter, Crystal Cote of North Waterboro; grandchildren, Brittany Goulet of Waterboro, Zackary Plante of Biddeford, Tina Cote of Springvale, and Kayden Cote of Springvale; and brothers, Donald Cote of Dayton and John Cote of Lyman.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8th, 2022, at Biddeford Church of Christ, 266 Pool St., Biddeford, Maine 04005. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

