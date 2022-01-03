The Portland City Council voted Monday night to end an emergency order that has required it to meet remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that also eliminates a hazard pay provision that raises Portland’s minimum wage to $19.50 an hour.

The council voted 8-1 to repeal the state of emergency with Councilor Victoria Pelletier the only dissenting vote. The decision goes into effect Jan. 13, meaning the hazard pay that is triggered by city ordinance whenever a state or city emergency is in place also will end then. Hazard pay is set at 1.5 times the city’s minimum wage, which is currently $13 an hour.

The decision comes as the council also is expected to decide Monday whether to implement a citywide indoor mask mandate in public places in light of high COVID-19 caseloads and the rise of the omicron variant. Discussion of the mask mandate proposal, which is being sponsored by Councilor Andrew Zarro, got underway around 7:45 p.m.

Earlier in the meeting, the council heard from several members of the public, including small-business owners who advocated against the emergency order and talked about the impact having to pay hazard pay would have on them.

Julie Marchese, owner of CycleBar on Hanover Street, said her business has been “hanging on by a shoe string” since opening in the fall of 2019 and then being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. “For small businesses like me, this is just going to be a nail in the coffin for some of us,” Marchese said. “We want to be here be in Portland and be part of the city and I’m not sure how it will continue if we have to spend an extensive period of time paying hazard pay.”

Alba Zakja, who owns Coffee Me Up on Cumberland Avenue, called on the council to end the state of emergency and said many businesses are currently heading into their slowest time of the year. Zakja said she and her husband are already paying their employees as much as possible and to go to a $19.50 minimum wage “will break us.”

“We were talking the other day, ‘What are we going to do if this passes?'” Zakja said. “We would have to move out of Portland and that would hurt me so much because we love the community here and everyone in the community has been a family to us.”

While most of those who spoke Monday advocated for repealing the order, a small number of people spoke on behalf of front-line workers, saying the hazard pay and emergency order would keep them safer. The state of COVID-19 in Maine is getting worse and now is not the time to repeal the order, said one resident, Matt Walker. “Right now we have workers in Portland who are repeatedly being sent home because of an exposure to COVID from a co-worker,” Walker said.

“They go home for a week or two and they’ve lost pay and I’m sure that doesn’t mean they don’t have to pay rent. … That’s the purpose of the hazard pay. It gives them a little buffer for the inevitable circumstance in which they’re sent home.”

Councilors said that while they sympathize with front-line workers and believe more needs to be done to address economic inequality, they were also moved by the feedback from businesses and said the emergency order was never intended to remain in place long-term. The council approved a remote meeting policy over the summer that gives it the ability to hold remote meetings without the emergency order.

“I am deeply troubled by the idea we do have minimum wage workers in Portland who are front-line workers who are put at risk without any risk compensation on a daily basis,” Councilor Anna Trevorrow said. “I wish this was a larger conversation we were having to be able to reconcile these things and figure out what we can do to help everybody in this situation, but that is not the conversation for tonight, unfortunately. We’re forced with having to make a decision on this emergency order.”

The mask mandate being considered says that starting Tuesday, any person entering a public building in the city will be required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose. Public buildings include any buildings in the city open to the general public, although the mandate does not apply to public schools; churches; office space where occupants can be physically separated from the general public; or portions of a gym, theater or athletic arena where everyone performing or exercising has been vaccinated and there is space, a physical barrier or ventilation separating them from the general public.

The council would review the mandate every 30 days and vote to rescind or extend it. The city manager also could suspend the mandate through an executive order if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that the seven-day average of new cases for Cumberland County drops to a “moderate” level for a period of 10 consecutive days.

City health officials have backed the mask mandate but not an exception for businesses that check vaccination status and limit entry to those who are vaccinated.

“The City’s Department of Health and Human Services enthusiastically supports a masking requirement but does not believe that exceptions for businesses or individuals based on vaccination status represent best practice or are supported by current public health data,” states a memo included in the council agenda materials. “HHS staff, therefore, recommend adoption of the mandate with those exceptions removed.”

This story will be updated.

