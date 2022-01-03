SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women’s World Cup at a slalom on Tuesday, eight days after she announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced out of two technical races in Austria last week.

Shiffrin had a negative test on Monday afternoon before the American’s name appeared on the official start list for the race released by the International Ski Federation.

“See you tomorrow, Zagreb,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.

SOCCER

MLS: Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC’s new head coach.

LAFC confirmed Cherundolo’s hiring Monday as the replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise’s history.

Bradley and LAFC agreed to part ways late last year after the club missed the MLS playoffs for the first time. Bradley was quickly hired as Toronto FC’s coach and sporting director.

• Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring agreed to a new multiyear contract with Austin FC that also makes him one of the club’s designated players.

Ring’s contract includes guarantees for 2022 and 2023 with options for the following two years, the club announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ring played in 31 matches in Austin’s inaugural 2021 season, with four goals and three assists. The Finland native played the previous four seasons with New York City. He also has 44 career appearances with the Finland national team.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United Manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980.

BUNDESLIGA: German clubs’ preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are being hampered by coronavirus infections.

Defending champion Bayern Munich is among the worst affected, with Monday’s training session put back until the late afternoon so players and coaching staff could be tested upon their return.

The team’s return was already delayed by a day after the Bavarian club reported five infections: Captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, players Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards, as well as assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, all tested positive.

BARCELONA: Pedri Gonzalez and Ferran Torres joined Barcelona’s list of players with COVID-19.

Torres tested positive hours after his official presentation in front of several thousand fans at Camp Nou following his transfer from Manchester City. Barcelona said the forward and Pedri “are in good health” and isolating at home.

Pedri was hoping to return to the field soon after having recovered from a leg injury that has sidelined the Spain midfielder since September.

Torres is recovering from a foot injury in October and hoped to be ready to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals next week.

Barcelona is still without Gavi Paez, Ousmane Dembele, Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, and Abde Ezzalzouli due to infections. Jordi Alba and Dani Alves returned to training on Monday after testing negative following their isolations.

Xavi Hernandez called up 10 reserve team players to travel with his squad on Sunday for the 1-0 win at Mallorca.

SKATING

U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS: The U.S. Olympic speedskating trials will be held without fans or media because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

US Speedskating made the announcement, just two days before the start of the trials at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.

The trials, which conclude on Sunday, determine the long-track team that will represent the U.S. at the Beijing Games. The short track squad was set last month at separate trials in Salt Lake City.

The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to begin Feb. 4 despite a startling rise in COVID-19 cases because of the omicron variant.

SWIMMING

USA SWIMMING: USA Swimming has canceled its first major meet of the year because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The TYR Pro Swim Series meet had been set to run from Jan. 12-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Colorado-based national governing body said it wanted to prioritize the health and safety of its athletes, staff and event volunteers.

The next scheduled stop in the Pro Swim Series is Des Moines, Iowa, from March 2-5.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: Spain, Poland and Argentina remained perfect with 3-0 wins in their matches at Sydney, their second consecutive victories in the team event.

Robert Bautista Agut clinched the match for Spain by beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 7-6 (4) after Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3.

Bautista Agut improved to 9-2 in singles at the team event.

Kamil Majchrzak gave Poland the early lead over Georgia with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Bakshi before Hubert Hurkacz clinched it with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Aleksandre Metreveli.

Argentina defeated Greece as Federtico Delbonis beat Michail Pervolorakis 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Diego Schwartzman came from behind for a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The three sides then completed their victories by winning their doubles matches.

Poland and Argentina will play for a spot in the semifinals when they meet in their final group game on Wednesday.