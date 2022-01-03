Why is “natural immunity” or “recovered immunity” rarely discussed or mentioned by our CDC or the press? Studies, since the onset of COVID-19, show that recovered immunity definitely exists. This surprises no one. Studies since vaccinations have become available often show that recovered immunity rivals or exceeds vaccination immunity, yet we rarely see this examined.
How do we intelligently combine natural immunity with vaccines? What are the risks and timing? What are the vaccine risks? How does this affect our trajectory towards herd immunity?
In England and Germany proof of recovery is one of the methods to gain access to restricted public places, as is proof of vaccination or a negative recent test. This is common sense.
In terms of prevention, we are told almost exclusively about vaccinations, masks and social distancing – which are all good. However, precautions, such as immune system boosters (supplements) and fitness, do not receive much coverage.
This dangerous intruder, into every aspect of our lives, requires more robust reporting across the range of its impacts and responses.
George Lawson
Gorham
