Marilean “Pam” Johnson 1933 – 2021 BAILEY ISLAND -Marilean “Pam” Johnson, 88, died Thursday Dec. 23, 2021. A proud native of Bailey Island, she was born to Royston “Boog” Leeman and Madelyne Leeman (Fowler) on Oct. 30, 1933 in Brunswick. She grew up on the island attending Orr’s and Bailey Island schools and Brunswick High School. In 1953 she married Earle Johnson of Saco. They resided on Bailey Island for many years with a short stay in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. which was a favorite spot for both. She was a volunteer at Harpswell Island School for many years teaching swimming. Pam was an EMT in the Fire Department for a great many years on the ambulance where she earned the nickname “Night Rider”. She was a frequent attendee at Bingo and other things in Brunswick. For many years she helped organize Brunswick High School reunions with whom she had a great many friendships. Along with raising a family Pam enjoyed working at Dockside Restaurant, Cook’s Lobster House, Bailey Island Motel, and The Bailey Island General Store. She enjoyed making lifelong friends that she cherished and was a good friend to many. Pam was active in helping Save Cedar Beach a few years ago having loved the beach for 80-plus years. She had a great friend and neighbor, Dan in the later years who she enjoyed fishing off of the island with. Pam is survived by her children, Kevin Johnson (Debbie) of Great Island, Teri Pontbriand of Orrs Island, Wendy Lefavor of Orrs Island and Craig Johnson (Sharon) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Travis Pontbriand, Kourtney Macdonald, Corey Lefavor, Tara Knight, Jotham Johnson, Kaytlin Spraggins, Trevor Pontbriand, Skye Johnson, and Flynn Johnson; six great-grandchildren; and was “Aunt Pam” to a great many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Earle; brothers Robert Leeman and Dana Lord. Special thanks to the staff at Avita. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

