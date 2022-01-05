The Scarborough community survey closed on Dec. 19, and I want to extend a thank you for all those who found the time to participate. The national average for participation of the mailed survey is 15 percent. Scarborough came in above 20 percent, exceeding our target goal for a response rate. We are also grateful to those who did not receive a mailed survey and took the time to complete an online survey. This is another testament of our residents wanting to contribute in the decision-making process that impacts all residents.

The purpose of the survey was to better understand resident satisfaction with Town services, which services are most important, and to gain insight on topics that may be concerning residents. The statistically valid survey contains results that reflect the general sentiment of the whole community with a +/- 3 percent of 95 percent level of confidence. Our survey consultant has compiled this data into a Findings Report for the Town (and residents) to review. Information compiled from this assessment will be used to improve existing services and will guide Town Council and Town management in making important decisions for the future of the community.

The presentation of this Findings Report was held as a public workshop on Wednesday Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., prior to the Town Council meeting. ETC Institute, our survey consultant, presented and interpreted the data, bench marking it against averages for municipalities across the country. Overall, results are positive and satisfaction ratings are high for the majority of topics. In the Northeast regional comparison, Scarborough satisfaction ratings were higher in 58 of the 68 comparison areas, and 59 of the 68 comparison areas versus national averages. The 135-page summary, which goes into detail on these comparisons and full survey data, has been made available on the Town website (accessible from the homepage) at the time of the Jan. 5 workshop.

After reviewing the summary report in preparation for the workshop, there are a few areas I would like to focus on for further discussion with the council: communication, traffic/transportation, and capital improvement projects. Residents were asked which three big issues the town will face over the next five years, as well as how supportive they would be for certain capital improvement projects. This will be important to discuss in an upcoming Town Council goal-setting workshop.

The January Survey Workshop with the ETC consultant can be found on YouTube. The YouTube channel name is “Scarborough Maine Public Meetings” or you can find the link in the Town calendar on our website homepage. The survey with all its graphs and GIS maps can be found on the Town website after Jan. 5, 2022. Topics of opportunity for improvement will be discussed at the Town Council goal setting meeting on Jan. 19, 2022.

For regular Town updates sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our twice monthly Town E-Newsletter. Visit www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected to subscribe. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Scarborough Town Council.

