BRUNSWICK – Cecelia “Red” Elizabeth Flick Ross Hilyard passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.

Cecelia was born July 1, 1930 to Mary Griffiths Flick and Sam Parker Flick in Westbrook.

Cecelia married her high school sweetheart, Laurence E. Ross in 1949. They had three children and raised them in Yarmouth together. Cecelia loved the outdoors and adventure. They would go up to the family camp in Eustis and camping other places to tent, fish, snowshoe and snow mobile. Cecelia loved to spend time with her family and friends and was very active in the community. After Laurence passed away, she moved to Brunswick and met Clarence Hilyard. They married in 2003 and spent many loving years together. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their blended family.

Cecelia volunteered for the Crusade Capers, to benefit the American Cancer Society for 30 years. She also volunteered for Kids’ that Can. For several years she participated in the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade, spending hours with friends and family in their yard creating floats. She belonged to Rebekah’s for many years and enjoyed her time at Peoples Plus where she met Clarence.

She is predeceased by her two husbands, Laurence and Clarence; sister, Mary June Flick Greer, two brothers, Samuel and Richard “Ike” Flick, stepsister, Dorothy “Dottie” Lampron; son, Laurence Ross Jr., stepson Clarence “Buck” Hilyard Jr., sons-in-law Paul (Kelly) Basinet, Bruce Arseneault; and grandson-in-law Allan William “Billy” Bell.

She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth “Betty” Basinet and Julia Arseneault, daughter-in-law, Ruth Closson Ross; stepsisters Arlene Flick and Priscilla Turcott-Waite; stepchildren Judith Hilyard, David Hilyard and Wanda Gonzalez; her grandchildren Vickie Crimmins, Robert Andersen, Paula Steele, Leo Arseneault and Wendy Bell, along with many step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Cecelia’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cecelia’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous