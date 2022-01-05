WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Four players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the University of Maine topped Hartford 65-44 in women’s basketball.

Alba Orois led Maine (5-8) with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Caroline Bornemann had 13 points and seven rebounds and Anne Simon had 13, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Maeve Carroll finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Paula Maurina’s 11 points and four rebounds paced Hartford (0-13). Carmen Villalobos added 10 and six.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Coach Dawn Staley acknowledged that her top-ranked team will be missing some players when the Gamecock face No. 13 LSU on Thursday, though that was about she said about the situation.

“We’ve got a few people out, how about that?” Staley said.

Staley did not say who won’t play in the Southeastern Conference matchup between national championship coaches in Staley and Kim Mulkey, who is in her first season with the Tigers (14-1, 2-0).

Reserves LeLe Grissett, Saniya Rivers, Laeticia Amihere and Olivia Thompson were in virus protocols and sat out of the 80-68 win over Mississippi State on Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(10) MICHIGAN STATE 79, NEBRAKSA 67: Freshman Max Christie scored a season-high 21 points and Gabe Brown added 14 to help Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) pull away and beat visiting Nebraska (6-9, 0-4) for its eighth win in a row.

The Spartans led by just four points at halftime because they turned the ball over 12 times.

Michigan State made three 3-pointers early in the second half to go ahead 47-39 and maintained the lead because it took better care of the basketball, finishing with 19 turnovers.

FOOTBALL

NOTRE DAME: Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, has died. He was 67.

Browner’s son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning that his father had died.

“The world has lost a Titan,” Starks said. “Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now.”

A native of Warren, Ohio, Browner was part of an accomplished football family. The defensive end was the oldest of six brothers who were high school football stars in Ohio. Three others – Jimmie Browner, Keith Browner and Joey Browner – followed Ross to the NFL.

Starks played offensive line in the NFL for a decade, twice winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ross Browner’s younger son, Rylan, played college football at Arizona.

Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 and 1977 under Coach Ara Parseghian.

Browner was an All-American in 1976 as a junior, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman.

KENTUCKY: Junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is entering the NFL draft after capping a record-breaking season with an MVP performance in the No. 25 Wildcats’ Citrus Bowl victory.

Robinson, who transferred after two seasons at Nebraska, announced the decision on social media.

Robinson went on to break single-season school records with 1,334 yards on 104 receptions, becoming the first Wildcats receiver with 100 catches. He also rushed seven times for 111 yards during the regular season.

