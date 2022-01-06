NEW HIRES

Caroline Raymond has joined Maine Behavioral Healthcare as senior director of community services. Raymond, of Cape Elizabeth, brings nearly 25 years of leadership and direct service experience to the new role. She was previously superintendent at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Deb Haggerty has joined Kennebunk Beach Realty as a sales agent.

Haggerty brings experience in sales, marketing, graphic design and administration.

Samuel Boynton has been hired by Ardiah Managed Services as a business development and sales executive out of its newest office in Brunswick. Boynton brings 24 years experience working within the financial services industry. He held positions as a loan officer, sales consultant/leader and licensed insurance/financial tools agent. Most recently, he ran his own agency called the Boynton Agency out of the Augusta area.

Northeast Bank has hired Katie Rooks as a relationship manager for its business banking team. Rooks brings over 18 years of business development experience. She previously worked for the American Heart Association as the corporate events director.

York Hospital announced the following additions to its medical staff.

Sophia Adams has joined the hospitalist team. Dr. Adams has held positions as a hospitalist at Millinocket Regional Hospital and Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was previously a vein specialist at the Vein Healthcare Center in South Portland.

Erin Cullen also joined the staff as a hospitalist. Cullen brings experience as a registered nurse in the ICU/PACU and cardiovascular radiology at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Teressa Peck has been hired as a family nurse practitioner at York Family Practice. Peck was previously a registered nurse at York Family Practice.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires.

Sarah Elizabeth Deery, M.D., M.P.H., has joined Maine Medical Partners – vascular surgery. Dr. Deery was a general surgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ansar Hassan, MDCM, Ph.D., has joined MMP’s cardiovascular surgery in Portland. Dr. Hassan has spent the last 12-plus years as an attending cardiac surgeon at the New Brunswick Heart Center, Saint John Regional Hospital, Saint John, New Brunswick.

Kathryn Hurst, M.D., has joined MMP’s pediatric specialty care in the division of developmental/behavioral medicine. Dr. Hurst is board certified in pediatrics.

Jessie Kerr, M.D., has joined MMP’s pediatrics care in South Portland. Prior to MaineHealth, Dr. Kerr practiced pediatrics at Northern Navajo Medical Center, Shiprock, New Mexico.

Grant Oakley, D.O., has joined MMP nephrology care. He was a fellow at Maine Medical Center and a resident at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, North Carolina.

Kirsten Orloff M.D. has joined Pediatric Critical Care at Maine Medical Center. She was a resident and chief resident at Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C. She is board certified in pediatrics.

Kerrie Tripp has joined Sutherland Weston as director of tourism and hospitality marketing. Tripp brings experience as longtime director of the Greater Bangor Convention & Visitors Bureau.

PROMOTIONS

Robert Pontau was promoted to general manager of the Brunswick Sewer District. Pontau has served as the assistant general manager of the district since 2010. Prior to that, he spent a couple years as public works director in Topsham.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jenn Deschene joined the board of directors for United Way of Aroostook.

Deschene is the community engagement manager at University Credit Union.

GENERAL

The Maine State Building and Construction Trades Council recently elected Jason Shedlock as president. Shedlock was previously executive director of the trades council, which consists of 17 affiliated construction labor unions representing over 5,000 working men and women statewide. He also serves as a trustee and is on the executive board of both the Maine AFL-CIO as well as the Southern Maine Labor Council. Shedlock was elected after the retirement of longtime President Johnny Napolitano, who led the organization for 14 years.